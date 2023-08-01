Tinubu to attend Benin Republic’s 63rd Independence Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu will today (Tuesday) attend the 63rd independence anniversary of the Republic of Benin, his spokesman, Dele Alake, has said. The President, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, was invited by President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin.

The President will be accompanied on the one-day visit by six governors, Alake said in a statement early Tuesday. The governors are Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq (Kwara); Nasir Idris (Kebbi), and Mohammed Bago (Niger). “President Tinubu had first met with Talon on the sidelines of the summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France, later at the 63rd Ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Guinea-Bissau and more recently at the State House, Abuja along with leaders of three other West African nations, where the Benin Republic President invited him for the anniversary.

“President Tinubu had drawn the attention of the Beninese leader to the need to review and strengthen cultural, trade and economic relations between their two countries, highlighting joint border patrols by the Customs and harmonizing regulations on the frontlines,” the statement added.

Last week, Talon was in Aso Rock where he met with Tinubu. The Benin Republic Republic was thereafter deployed to Niamey, the capital of Niger, to address a hostage situation involving President Mohamed Bazoum. Last week’s visit was Talon’s second appearance at the Aso Rock under the Tinubu administration, having visited on July 18 along with two other colleague-presidents, Niger’s Bazoum and Guinea-Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embalo.