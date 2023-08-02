BREAKING: Protesters break down NASS gate, force way into premises

The protest by the Organised Labour against the “anti-people” policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration is getting intense as protesters, on Wednesday, morning broke down the first gate of the National Assembly (NASS) complex and forced their way into the premises. The protesters subsequently moved to the second gate of the Assembly Complex even as Senators immediately entered a closed-door session.

The Organised Labour including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliate unions, today, kicked off a protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and other states of the Federation including Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo. The protesters in their hundreds convened at the Unity Fountain from where they marched to the NASS Complex.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is expected to address the protesters ahead of today’s screening of ministerial nominees. Earlier, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said at the Unity Fountain that there is “nothing stopping the protest, not even an overture from the government”. He said that the Organised Labour won’t shelve the protest until there is a desired response from the government.

Ajaero said the response from the states will determine “whether the protest will be from today, or tomorrow or next or till thy kingdom come, it is not by using force”. “We are here for the protest and to make a statement that since we started negotiation, that there is nothing we have in our hands,” he said.