Reps. Committee invites Security, Intelligence Chiefs, others in employment racketeering investigation

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee probing employment racketeering and gross mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by agencies of the Federal Government has directed that directed that the Nigerian Army, Navy, Airforce and the Police as well the intelligence agencies, among others, to appear before it on Wednesday. Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, who handed down the directive during a hearing of the Ad hoc Committee on Tuesday expressed displeasure over their absence even though they were duly invited.

According to Hon. Gagdi “Let me say this to all agencies we have invited, I think we need to read their names clearly here. They are the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, the Nigerian Communication Commission, the Nigerian Post Services, the Nigerian frequency management Council, Galaxy backbone, National Identity management Commission, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Fire Service, Nigerian Police Force, Defence Intelligence Agency, State Security Service, national Intelligence Agency, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Navy must appear tomorrow since they have failed to appear today. This is the ruling of the committee,”

Also appearing at the hearing, the Accountant General of the Federation has said her office is working hard to fish out ghost workers who existed in the system before the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). She also denied allegations that her office was engaging in the enrolment of ghost workers for personal gains as her office was working hard to address problems with the IPPIS.

According to her “As of today we have 640 MDAs registered on the IPPIS, enrolled on the IPPIS, because there are some that are not on the IPPIS like all the security agencies, federal government owned enterprises that generate revenue, they are not on IPPIS. Then self-funding agencies are not on IPPIS. Some parastatals that have different arrangements for the payment of their salaries like those that are receiving first line transfers like the National Assembly are not on the IPPIS and so many others like that. So if we put the number of those outside IPPIS, it may get to over 900. Except if an Act of the National Assembly makes it compulsory that all government agencies must be on IPPIS.”

In a related development, Director of the IPPIS, Emma Deko, accused some universities of sending more names than required to be captured on the system.