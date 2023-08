The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, elected former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the party.

The party’s NEC also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, as National Secretary.

The two party officials were elected today at the 12th NEC meeting of the party held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Details later…