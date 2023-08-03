FAAN suspends taxi services at Abuja airport

Air travellers may be in for a difficult time as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja “with immediate effect”.

“This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations,” FAAN spokesman, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, said in a statement on Thursday.

The airport authority said the suspension was necessary and urged air travellers to use “secured alternative means of transportation or e-hailing services in and out of the airport”.

FAAN regretted the inconvenience the suspension might cause esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public. “Normal car hire services resumes as soon as their differences are resolved,” the statement concluded.