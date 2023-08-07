Drama as Senator moves motion for suspension of Keyamo’s ministerial screening

A Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha, on Monday, moved a motion for the suspension of the ministerial screening of a ministerial nominee from Delta State, Festus Keyamo.

Nwokocha’s motion was seconded by his colleague from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the lawmakers were divided on the matter.

The red chamber immediately erupted into a rowdy session.

Details later…