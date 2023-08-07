Keyamo: Akpabio at Villa sfter Senate’s rowdy session

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, rushed to the Presidential Villa minutes after a rowdy session at the Senate over the screening of a ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo. Akpabio was spotted at the Villa at 02:55pm.

Though the agenda of the Senate President at the Villa was not yet known as of press time, it might not be unconnected to an altercation on the floor of the Senate on Monday afternoon. Minutes earlier, the Senate exploded into a rowdy session when a Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha, moved a motion for the suspension of Keyamo’s ministerial screening.

A visibly agitated Nwokocha accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and accusing the last Assembly of being corrupt. Nwokocha said during the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Keyamo was invited to explain a Special Public Works programme but he didn’t honour the invitation. Nwokocha’s motion was immediately seconded by his colleague from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The Senate President subsequently subjected the motion to a voice vote but the lawmakers were divided on the matter. The red chamber immediately erupted into a rowdy session. Amid heated argument between the lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved for a closed-door session and Akpabio sustained the move. Keyamo was a former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity under the then administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo, from Delta State, was the last nominee out of President Bola Tinubu’s 48-man ministerial list to appear before the Senate. He appeared before the red chamber on Monday afternoon after another nominee, Mariya Mahmoud, a former Commissioner for Higher Education in Kano State.