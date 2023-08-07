Niger Coup: Tinubu meets Govs of boundary states

As diplomatic efforts continue with pressure mounting on the putschists who hijacked power in neighbouring Niger Republic, President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday night, met with five northern governors who share borders with the coup-torn country. The meeting was part of consultations by the President on the situation in Niger Republic.

The governors, who met the President at Aso Rock are Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dr Dikko Radda (Katsina). Though details of the meeting held at the State House in Abuja were not made public, the meeting is coming as Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other members states have imposed a border ban on Niger Republic.

ECOWAS, under the leadership of Tinubu, had threatened military action against Niger Republic with a deadline that expired on Sunday. Former colonial power France, with which the junta broke military ties after taking power on July 26, said it would “firmly” back whatever course of action ECOWAS took after the Sunday deadline expired.

“The future of Niger and the stability of the entire region are at stake,” the office of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said after she held talks in Paris with Niger’s prime minister, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou. ECOWAS military chiefs of staff have agreed on a plan for a possible intervention to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa’s Sahel region since 2020.