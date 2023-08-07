Reps. pays final respect to Hon. Ekpo’s wife

The House of Representatives, on Saturday paid its last respect to the wife of Obong Paul Ekpo representing Etinan / Nsit Ibom / Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency of Akwa-Ibom state. A delegation of over 100 members was present at the funeral of late Deaconess Vivian Paul Ekpo ‘Nee Akenge’ in Etinan Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by Deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives Hon. Philip Agbese and make available to the media. In separate goodwill messages, members described deaconess Ekpo as a virtuous woman, lover of God, her family, and her community. They affirmed that she was an exemplary figure who left a legacy of virtue, integrity and service.

The House, therefore, expressed support for hon Ekpo and his family at this trying time and prayed for God to grant him the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss. The House is, however, consoled that Deaconess Ekpo lived a good life in her time, a shining example of all that is the best in our land.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas was ably represented by the deputy Speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu.