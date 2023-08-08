JUST IN: Tinubu inaugurates Committee on Fiscal Policy, Tax Reforms

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in Abuja. The President had four weeks ago set up the committee chaired by Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Taiwo Oyedele.

The committee has experts from both the private and public sectors as members. Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Adelabu Adedeji, had explained that the President recognised the importance of a sound fiscal policy environment and an effective taxation system for the functioning of the government and the economy.

“It should be noted that this committee will not only advise the government on necessary reforms, but will also drive the implementation of such recommendations in support of the comprehensive fiscal policy and tax reform agenda of the current administration,” Adedeji added.