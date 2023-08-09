Gary O’Neil: Wolves name former Bournemouth boss as Julen Lopetegui successor

Former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has been announced as the new manager of Wolves, replacing Julen Lopetegui on a three-year deal. Lopetegui’s exit from Molineux was confirmed on Tuesday – just three days before the 2023-24 Premier League season begins.

O’Neil led Bournemouth to 15th last season but was sacked on 19 June. “Gary’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles,” said Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs. “We’re delighted to welcome him to the club, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.” The 40-year-old is Wolves’ fourth manager in just over two years.

His first assignment will come on Monday when Wolves travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Several candidates were considered as Lopetegui’s replacement but O’Neil was the preferred option. Hobbs added: “Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together.

“Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.”