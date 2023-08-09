‘Illegal possession of firearm’: Emefiele moves to stop DSS from further prosecution

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele has asked a Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos to stop the Federal Government from further prosecuting him on the charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunitions or on any other charge for that matter. He’s also seeking an order of the court discharging him of all offenses prosecuted by the Government who is in “brazen disobedience” of the subsisting orders of the court granting him bail on July 25, 2023.

Emefiele also asked for a further order prohibiting the FG from continuing to enjoy any form of indulgence from the courts except and unless it complies with the bail ruling. Through his lawyers led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu, the suspended CBN Governor filed an application to this effect before Vacation judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo who had admitted him to bail after his arraignment. The application was filed pursuant to Section 6(6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), relevant sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and under the inherent powers of the court.

Emefiele asked Justice Oweibo to stay further proceedings in the present charge until he exhausts all the remedies available to him in law to compel the government & the DSS to obey the order of the court admitting him to bail or remanding him in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre until he perfects his bail terms. A member of the defence team, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Victor Opara confirmed that the application which was filed yesterday, Aug 8th, has been served on the FG, today.

The application seeks to invoke the jurisdiction of the court to enforce its orders so as not to be seen as a toothless bull dog or paper tiger. The applicant also says that the processes seeks to preserve and protect the efficacy, majesty and integrity of the court as well as the rule of law in our democracy.