Police hold strategic forum on achieving safer schools

The Nigeria Police Force, on Wednesday, held a Strategic Forum On Achieving Safer Schools and Launch of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Manual in Abuja.

Those at the event aimed at curbing kidnapping in schools across the country include the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. Also, the National Security Adviser to the President, Nuhu Ribadu, was represented at the event by Major Gen A.M Dikko (rtd).

Others are the Chief of Defense Staff, Maj-Gen C G Musa represented by Air Vice Marshal A.V. Ndache; the Chief of Army Staff Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla represented by Commodore S.M Ahmed; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar represented by Brig Gen G.O Esho.