Reps condemn use of waivers for recruitment in MDAs

The House of Representatives has condemned the use of waivers for recruitment into government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Government agencies were granted waivers by the Federal Character Commission to carry out recruitment without advertising the job vacancies which is the procedure for recruitment into government services.

However, this does not sit well with the lawmakers investigating mismanagement of personnel recruitment and gross mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The House Adhoc Committee has been probing alleged job racketeering in MDAs for over one week.

On Wednesday, the Chairman of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Joseph Olayeni, appeared before the Reps panel.

A member of the panel, Amobi Ogah said some agencies “deliberately” use waiver on advertisements to carry out employment racketeering. However, Olayeni said there was nothing fraudulent or corrupt under his watch on the energy commission.

The Chairman of the House Adhoc Committee, Yusuf Gagdi, said, “Waiver is a fraud because agencies are hiding under waiver to recruit their family members, to recruit their friends, to recruit those that give them money, to sell slots etc.”