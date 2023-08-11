Premier League returns with champions Manchester City at Burnley

The 2023-24 Premier League season kicks off on Friday as reigning champions Manchester City travel to a Burnley side led by a modern Blues legend. Vincent Kompany won 10 major trophies as a City player but will be in the opposition dugout after leading the Clarets back to the top-flight in his first season as their manager.

After holding off the challenge of Arsenal to win their ninth top-flight title, City will be hoping to steal an early march on their rivals, many of whom have spent big this summer to try to close the gap. On Saturday, the Gunners host Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle face Aston Villa in a contest between two sides making their return to European competition this campaign.

Sunday brings the debut of two new bosses as Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Brentford before Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea host Liverpool.