Certificate Controversy: Save Nigeria, yourself embarrassment, Obi tells Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to save Nigeria and himself from what he described as “protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety” over the controversy surrounding his certificate.

He was speaking in light of what has transpired recently where a US court ordered the Chicago State University (CSU) to release the President’s academic records at the request of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Obi asked President Tinubu to again, tell Nigerians the schools he attended, if he participated in the one-year National Youth Service Corps scheme.

He also asked him to clarify if he indeed changed his name at any time and save the country from what he called an international embarrassment of identity crisis. “In my opinion, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have saved the nation and himself this protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety. Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu still holds the nation on the world obligation only he can discharge.

“I therefore respectfully and humbly call on him to immediately perform a simple task once and for all. He should introduce himself to the nation he governs and to the world for the avoidance of further doubt. “He should let the world know his name, nationality, place of birth, parentage, primary and secondary schools attended with dates, as well as the actual universities attended and certificates obtained. He should indicate clearly where and when he did his National Youth Service (NYSC). “In addition, if at any time, he had a change of name, he should state so clearly.

“Mr Tinubu should tell the nation his true name, the school he attended, where he served and the certificate he obtained. He must do this task once and now,” Obi said. According to Obi, the entire Chicago University matter as well as “Tinubu’s many other lingering identity question marks have further worsened Nigeria’s less-than-glorious image internationally.” He said that uninformed outsiders now see every Nigerian as a fraudster, certificate forger, or identity thief, adding that the controversy is unnecessary, just as the implicit global embarrassment could have been avoided. The former Anambra State governor maintained that having occupied the highest political office in the country, President Tinubu no longer has a right to any privacy regarding his identity.

Atiku had requested the release of President Tinubu’s certificate from the Chicago State University over the suspicion that the certificate the former Lagos State governor submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not be authentic.