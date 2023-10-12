House of Reps Confirms NDDC Board and Management Designates

The House of Representatives has screened and confirmed the presidential designates to the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This was made known in a statement jointly signed by the Chairperson, House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, and Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, Jr, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the designates appeared before the House ad-hoc committee mandated to conduct the screening on Thursday. In her remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Ibori-Suenu charged the designates to justify the confidence reposed in them by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “Now, more than ever before, the NDDC needs visionary leaders with integrity to drive the discharge of the commission’s mandate, to translate to tangible impact on the lives of the people and communities in the Niger Delta,” she said.

The screening exercise featured presentations by Mr. Chiedu Ebie and Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, NDDC Chairman and Managing Director/CEO designates respectively, who shared details of their respective career trajectories, and vision for the commission. Subsequently, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ali Isa, moved the motion for the designates to take a bow in deference to the fact that the Senate had similarly screened and confirmed the designates, and also in consideration of the fact that some of the designates are former parliamentarians.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Leader of the House, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, and unanimously carried by the committee.