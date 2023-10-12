Israel-Gaza attacks: Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin expresses ‘profound sorrow’ about ‘violence’ in Israel

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has expressed “profound sorrow” about “the tragic acts of violence” in Israel. Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a series of attacks on the country, killing hundreds and taking up to 150 people hostage.

Ceferin made his remarks on behalf of the European football community in a letter sent to the chairman of the Israel Football Association. Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo on Sunday has been postponed. Israeli authorities will not allow the national team to travel abroad, and a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

In response to the attacks by Hamas, Israel has launched air strikes on Gaza and prevented the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory. “On behalf of Uefa and the European football community, I am writing to express our profound sorrow upon learning about the tragic acts of violence that occurred last week in Israel, resulting in the loss of innocent lives,” said Ceferin in his letter.

“My heart goes out to all the victims and their families during these difficult times. It is an unimaginable tragedy, and the pain and sorrow are profound and resonate across the entire football community. “We sincerely hope no one will ever again experience such grief. “My friend, I pray for these deep wounds to heal and for a world where such senseless acts of violence have no place.”