Tinubu appoints Ola Olukoyede as EFCC Chair

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukoyede as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Ngelale explained that Olukoyede’s appointment is for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation. The leadership of the country’s focal anti-graft agency has experienced shakeup in the last few months since the assumption of President on May 29, 2023.

On June 14, 2023, the President suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa indefinitely as the anti-graft agency boss. Bawa was suspended “to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office”. The action followed “weighty” allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

The President subsequently directed the Director of Operations at the Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol, to step in as acting EFCC chair while the Department of State Services (DSS) took Bawa into custody.

However, with Thursday’s appointment, Olukayode becomes the new helmsman of the commission.