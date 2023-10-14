About 1,900 killed in Gaza, more than 1,300 buildings destroyed

At least 1,900 Gazans — most of them civilians and including more than 600 children — have been killed in missile strikes on the densely populated enclave after nearly a week of fierce bombardment by Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the bombardment is “just the beginning” as Israel seeks to retaliate against Hamas after their fighters killed more than 1,300 people a week ago. “According to the Gaza Ministry of Public Works, 1,324 residential and non-residential buildings, comprising 5,540 housing units, have been destroyed,” OCHA said.

“Another 3,743 housing units have been damaged beyond repair and rendered uninhabitable.” A further 55,000 housing units have been partially damaged, said OCHA. More than 1,300 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed so far, the United Nations said Saturday.

