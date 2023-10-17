NIPC gets new CEO, Aisha Rimi, to Lead Nigeria’s Investment Promotion

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ms. Aisha Rimi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). Ms. Aisha Rimi’s appointment underscores the government’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic development through strategic investment promotion.

This was contained in a press statement by the Head, Press & Protocol Daniel Awurum and made available to the media. According to Awurum, Aisha Rimi’s appointment as CEO of NIPC comes at a time when the country is poised to attract significant investments in key sectors including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

He added that her proven track record and deep understanding of the Nigerian investment landscape will be invaluable in leading NIPC’s efforts to promote and facilitate investments that will create jobs and drive economic growth.

The Commission believe that with Ms. Rimi’s significant experience working with Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) on multi-million-dollar investments in infrastructure projects the commission is set to attain new heights.