FG to shut Third Mainland Bridge for one-day repairs

The Federal Government on Thursday announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be close to traffic from Saturday, October 21, 2023 to Sunday, October 22, 2023 for repairs. The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr O. I. Kesha, who made this known in a statement, encouraged motorists to use alternative routes during the period of the palliative works.

Motorists had cried out over the deplorable state of some portions of the bridge which spans over 11.8km. The bridge reported to be the busiest in Nigeria alongside the Eko Bridge and the Carter Bridge connect Victoria Island to the mainland Lagos and has undergone several repairs in recent years.

Reacting, Kesha said the government is currently working on plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of Third Mainland Bridge. “However, in order to alleviate the pains currently being experienced on the bridge, the Ministry would be carrying out palliative works on the most critically failed sections along the Adeniji bound carriageway on Sunday, 22nd October, 2023 preparatory to the comprehensive repair works,” the statement partly read.

“In view of the foregoing, the motoring public are advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed. “However, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible during the period of the palliative works as the Adeniji bound of the bridge will be closed to traffic from Saturday, 21st October 2023 to Sunday, 22nd 12midnight.”