INEC chief meets with chairmen of political parties

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu is meeting with chairmen of political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting is part of the stakeholders’ engagement scheduled by INEC ahead of the three off-circle governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo State.

The INEC chairman is expected to brief the political parties about preparations, and the roles of political parties in the elections. It is also an avenue for the parties to speak to the INEC chairman about their concerns and observations ahead of the exercise.