JUST IN: President Tinubu launches 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Fund

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday launched the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Fund.

Speaking at the brief ceremony which took place in the council chamber, President Tinubu said the country owes a debt of gratitude to her gallant troops who have risen to the challenge of securing the country.

Tinubu went on to underscore the government’s commitment of 18 billion naira that has been approved for the payments of the group Life Assurance benefits for the families of fallen heroes of the Nigerian armed forces.