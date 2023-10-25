NEMA receives 108 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic

No fewer than 108 stranded Nigerians back in the Niger Republic have been repatriated to the country by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) made the announcement on Wednesday.

The commission said the returnees included 32 males, 29 females, 44 children, and three infants. “One hundred and eight stranded Nigerians have been repatriated to the country from Niger Republic by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

“The repatriated Nigerians aboard a chartered flight Sky Mali with registration number TZ – SMA included 29 adult females, 32 adult males, 44 children and 3 infants landed at about 1850 hours at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja,” the statement read.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Refugee Commission, NEMA, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the police force are the organizations at the airport that received the returnees.