Fubara apologises to Rivers people over political crisis

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has apologised to the people of the state for what he called ‘regrettable anxiety’, following the political crisis that rocked the state earlier this week. Governor Fubara also thanked President Bola Tinubu, Rivers Elders and his brother governors for their intervention.

In a statement that he signed, titled “Peace Is Priceless”, the governor recalled the events from the fire incident at the State Assembly Complex on Sunday night to the division in the House and his visit to the complex, the Governor maintained that his actions were aimed at restoring peace and stability in Rivers State.

He said as a man of peace, the advancement of the state is his primary concern and that no sacrifice is too much for him to take to achieve this objective.

Fubara also said his predecessor and Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, shares a collective responsibility with him to leverage on their positions and influences within and outside the state to advance the progress, security and well-being of the people of Rivers State.