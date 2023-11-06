FG begins rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge, shuts two sections

The Federal Government has shut down some sections of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State. For the next two weeks, motorists will not be able to use the ramps which provide access to Adekunle and Ebute Meta.

At about 9 a.m. on Monday, two access ramps inward Adekunle were shut by the contractor China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). The main deck of the 11.8km bridge is open to traffic while work is expected to commence immediately for two weeks on the closed sections, and another three weeks for the other two ramps – outward Adekunle to Oworonshoki and outward Adekunle to Lagos Island.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes like Ikorodu Road, Murtala Mohammed Way, Ojota, and Gbagada. The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos Olukorede Kesha said the closing of the Third Mainland Bridge ramp was for two weeks of comprehensive repairs.

On his last inspection tour of federal infrastructure in Lagos, the Minister of Works David Umahi said the entire stretch of the bridge would undergo total resurfacing with minimal discomfort to road users, and the repairs would be carried out by midnight during the weekend.

The Third Mainland Bridge which is one of the busiest bridges in the country underwent a round of repairs from Friday, July 24, 2020, to January 24, 2021. It was for the replacement of bearings and worn-out expansion joints.