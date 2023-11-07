Wike receives Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, seeks mutual partnership

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday received the Irish Ambassador, Peter Ryan. Speaking on the themed visit, Wike said Nigeria indeed enjoyed the bilateral relationship and the FCT will leverage this to promote job creation and improve education, and agriculture amongst others.

He emphasized the need to develop information and communication technology in the nation’s capital, seeking the partnership of Irish investors to improve the sector. Highlighting the unemployment rate, Wike said the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu is making efforts to tackle it, adding that there should be an evaluation of the achievements both countries have attained over the years to further plan ahead.

On his part, the Irish diplomat said the meeting is to foster bilateral ties as well as collaborations that will strengthen the international partnership between both countries.

He spoke on the confidence he has in Nigeria and the mutual relationship both countries have shared over the years, adding that Ireland has a large population of Nigerians that are tremendously impacting the country in different areas such as politics, arts, and business amongst others.