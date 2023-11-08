137,973 Party agents to participate in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Gov Polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total of 137,973 polling and collation agents registered to participate in the November 11, 2023 governorship poll in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

In a list of polling and collation agents released by the electoral umpire on Tuesday, INEC said at the close of the deadline for uploading the list of agents to the INEC dedicated portal by political parties, 34,704 agents were uploaded for Bayelsa State, 65,274 for Imo State and 37,995 for Kogi State, making a total of 137,973 agents.

The statement was signed by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun. The Commission further stated that “the detailed breakdown shows that not all the parties nominated agents for the polling and collation centres across the States. Indeed, some political parties have no polling unit or collation agents in some States despite having candidates in the election.

INEC also released an Information Booklet for the three governorship polls showing the infographic summary of registered voters and Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) collected by Local Government Areas (LGAs) as well as the distribution of registered voters by gender, age group, occupation and disability.