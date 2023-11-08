IGP restricts movement in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi on Election Day

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states during governorship elections scheduled to hold on November 11, 2023.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the restriction would be effective from 12:01am to 6pm on Saturday in the three states. Adejobi, however, added that those on essential services are exempted from the restriction on election day.

He said, “The IGP has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 12:01am to 6pm on election day in the affected states.” “With the exception of essential services such as INEC officials, accredited electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters and the media.

“The order, which is part of the effort to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the conduct of the election, is aimed at ensuring public order management and safety of the electorate.”