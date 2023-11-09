Boldfaces International honours Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development with Award of Excellence

…Boldfaces Nigeria International company also unveiled matching award plaque

Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo SAN, has received the Boldfaces International’s award for excellence and contributions to the development of this great country, Nigeria from the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Boldfaces International., Tricia Eseigbe, at his Ministry Headquarters recently. Boldfaces international is a company that primarily focuses on entertainment, celebrity, and designer brands for opportunities in the beauty, personal care, home, and fragrance markets including featuring of documentaries for both government and non-government organizations through various platforms in order to promote and showcase them.

“Based on your performance and activates over the years in the development of Nigeria and we know you are going to do well in the aviation sector, we have the confidence also that you are going to take us to the next level of development, based on this fact, we are presenting you this award,” said CEO of the Boldfaces International during the presentation of the award. The award is in honor of a person who promotes peace, development and positive social transformation through nonviolent means. Tricia congratulated and thanked Keyamo for his contributions towards the development of this great country.

The Minister, while reacting to the presentation of the award said “It is more than twenty years that I have known Boldfaces International for show casing quality leadership in this country, I remember I had one interview with you in those days”. He thanked the organization for the award saying “thank you so much for the awesome award indeed”.