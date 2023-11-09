‘VAR has got out of control’ – Man Utd lose again on chaotic night in Copenhagen

On a chaotic night in Copenhagen there were seven goals, two penalties, a “game-changing” red card, a protester on the pitch and a late winner by a 17-year-old substitute – but once more we are left talking about VAR.

In a week where video technology has made headlines because of its use in Monday’s madness at Tottenham, it came to the fore to make key decisions in Denmark as Manchester United slipped to a damaging Champions League defeat. United manager Erik ten Hag felt its use to dismiss Marcus Rashford for planting his foot on the ankle of Elias Jelert “changed the game”. At the time, the visitors led 2-0. “In real time it’s just not a red,” former United midfielder Paul Scholes told TNT Sports.

However, Robbie Savage, who was co-commentating on the game for TNT Sports, disagreed with Scholes. “That for me is a red card,” said the former Wales midfielder. “Initially I thought he just turned, but I think that is a red card. When you see it from that other angle – he has gone to protect the ball, and by doing that he has stamped on his shin and that is 100% a red card.”

Referee Donatas Rumsas would be called to the pitchside monitor twice more in the game, to award a penalty to each side for handball – both described as “soft” by Scholes’ ex-United team-mate and colleague in the TNT studio, Owen Hargreaves.