Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi polls in numbers

On November 11, eligible voters go to the polls to elect governors from all 18 political parties in Kogi, 17 in Imo, and 16 in Bayelsa — these three states were not among the 28 that participated in the February 25 general elections.
According to the final list of candidates released by INEC, two political parties are fielding female candidates in Bayelsa, one in Kogi, and none in Imo.
Here are some other key figures heading into the highly anticipated elections.
Registered Voters
|Bayelsa
|1,056,862
|Imo
|2,419,922
|Kogi
|1,932,654
|TOTAL
|5,409,438
Collected PVCs
|Bayelsa
|1,017,613 (96.3%)
|Imo
|2,318,919 (95.8)
|Kogi
|1,833,160 (94.9)
Uncollected PVCs
|Bayelsa
|39,249 (3.7%)
|Imo
|101,003 (4.2%)
|Kogi
|99,494 (5.1%)
|TOTAL
|239,746 (4.4%)
Demographic Breakdown of Registered Voters
|Gender
|Bayelsa
|Imo
|Kogi
|Male
|566,095 (54%)
|1,199,263 (49.9%)
|953,941 (49%)
|Female
|490,767 (46%)
|1,220,659 (50.1%)
|978,713 (51%)
|Age Group
|Bayelsa
|Imo
|Kogi
|18-34
|439,277
|801,278
|850,349
|35-49
|424,370
|783,120
|341,057
|50-67
|159,940
|559,122
|629,743
|70+
|33,275
|276,402
|111,505
Security Deployment
|Agency
|Personnel
|Vehicles
|Aircraft
|Boats
|Police
|3 DIGs
|220
|5
|15
|FRSC
|1,500
|105
|–
|–
Participating Polling Units
|Bayelsa
|2,242
|Imo
|4,720
|Kogi
|3,508
|TOTAL
|10,470
Polling Units Without Registered Voters
|Bayelsa
|2
|Imo
|38
|Kogi
|0
|TOTAL
|40
Number of Party Agents
|Bayelsa
|34,704
|Imo
|65,274
|Kogi
|37,995
|TOTAL
|137,973
Sources: INEC, FRSC