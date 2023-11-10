Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi polls in numbers

On November 11, eligible voters go to the polls to elect governors from all 18 political parties in Kogi, 17 in Imo, and 16 in Bayelsa — these three states were not among the 28 that participated in the February 25 general elections.

According to the final list of candidates released by INEC, two political parties are fielding female candidates in Bayelsa, one in Kogi, and none in Imo.

Here are some other key figures heading into the highly anticipated elections.

Registered Voters

Bayelsa 1,056,862 Imo 2,419,922 Kogi 1,932,654 TOTAL 5,409,438

Collected PVCs

Bayelsa 1,017,613 (96.3%) Imo 2,318,919 (95.8) Kogi 1,833,160 (94.9)

Uncollected PVCs

Bayelsa 39,249 (3.7%) Imo 101,003 (4.2%) Kogi 99,494 (5.1%) TOTAL 239,746 (4.4%)

Demographic Breakdown of Registered Voters

Gender Bayelsa Imo Kogi Male 566,095 (54%) 1,199,263 (49.9%) 953,941 (49%) Female 490,767 (46%) 1,220,659 (50.1%) 978,713 (51%)

Age Group Bayelsa Imo Kogi 18-34 439,277 801,278 850,349 35-49 424,370 783,120 341,057 50-67 159,940 559,122 629,743 70+ 33,275 276,402 111,505

Security Deployment

Agency Personnel Vehicles Aircraft Boats Police 3 DIGs 220 5 15 FRSC 1,500 105 – –

Participating Polling Units

Bayelsa 2,242 Imo 4,720 Kogi 3,508 TOTAL 10,470

Polling Units Without Registered Voters

Bayelsa 2 Imo 38 Kogi 0 TOTAL 40

Number of Party Agents

Bayelsa 34,704 Imo 65,274 Kogi 37,995 TOTAL 137,973

Sources: INEC, FRSC