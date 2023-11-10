Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi polls in numbers

Election official interacts with voters at INEC polling unit.

On November 11, eligible voters go to the polls to elect governors from all 18 political parties in Kogi, 17 in Imo, and 16 in Bayelsa — these three states were not among the 28 that participated in the February 25 general elections.

According to the final list of candidates released by INEC, two political parties are fielding female candidates in Bayelsa, one in Kogi, and none in Imo.

Here are some other key figures heading into the highly anticipated elections.

Registered Voters

Bayelsa                                    1,056,862 
Imo   2,419,922 
Kogi   1,932,654
TOTAL   5,409,438

Collected PVCs

Bayelsa                                  1,017,613 (96.3%)
Imo 2,318,919 (95.8)
Kogi 1,833,160 (94.9)

Uncollected PVCs

Bayelsa                                  39,249 (3.7%)
Imo 101,003 (4.2%)
Kogi 99,494 (5.1%)
TOTAL 239,746 (4.4%)

Demographic Breakdown of Registered Voters

Gender                                  Bayelsa                            Imo                            Kogi                           
Male 566,095 (54%) 1,199,263 (49.9%) 953,941 (49%)
Female 490,767 (46%) 1,220,659 (50.1%) 978,713 (51%)
Age Group                            Bayelsa                            Imo                            Kogi                           
18-34 439,277 801,278 850,349
35-49 424,370 783,120 341,057
50-67 159,940 559,122 629,743
70+ 33,275 276,402 111,505

Security Deployment

Agency                                  Personnel                            Vehicles                            Aircraft                            Boats
Police 3 DIGs 220 5 15
FRSC 1,500 105

Participating Polling Units

Bayelsa 2,242
Imo 4,720
Kogi 3,508
TOTAL                                  10,470

Polling Units Without Registered Voters

Bayelsa 2
Imo 38
Kogi 0
TOTAL                                  40

Number of Party Agents

Bayelsa 34,704
Imo 65,274
Kogi 37,995
TOTAL                                  137,973

Sources: INEC, FRSC

