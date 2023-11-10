Demonstrate highest level of patriotism, INEC chair charges electoral staff

Electoral staff in Saturday’s governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states must demonstrate the highest level of patriotism and professionalism, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Thursday.

“As we approach the Election Day, I wish to call on our officials (both regular and ad-hoc) to demonstrate the highest level of patriotism and professionalism,” the INEC chairman said in a statement.

“As I said repeatedly, not least during my recent readiness assessment visits to the three States, INEC is not a political party and we have no candidate in the election.”

Yakubu added that the commission’s responsibility is to safeguard the process and ensure a level playing field for all political parties and candidates.

“The choice of who becomes the Governor of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States is entirely in the hands of voters,” he said.