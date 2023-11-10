Kogi Poll: Tight security as INEC distributes sensitive materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials across the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

Earlier, the electoral body fixed Saturday, November 11 for the governorship election in the North-Central state. Elections will also hold simultaneously in Imo and Bayelsa States. There are fears that violence may mar the exercise with the police, army and other security agencies deploying personnel for the crucial election.

At the headquarters of INEC in Lokoja on Friday, there were heavy presence of policemen. Also, men of the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Police Force, sniffer dogs as well as Armoured Personnel Carrier were sighted.