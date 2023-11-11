INEC probes ‘filled result sheets’ discovered in Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its “senior officials” are currently investigating the incident(s) of pre-filled election result sheets in Ogori/Magongo, Eika/Ohizenyi and some other areas of Kogi State.

Civil society organisation, YIAGA Africa, on Saturday morning, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), raised the alarm that results sheets were filled in Kogi before the commencement of voting on Saturday. YIAGA Africa also urged INEC to probe the matter and “promptly safeguard the integrity of the process”.

Similarly, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, raised the alarm about the incident in Ogori/Magongo, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to compromise the election.

In a swift reaction, INEC said its officials are looking into the matter and a decision will be communicated “earnestly”. “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. “The Commission views this situation seriously.

“Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly,” the commission said.