Interior Minister orders NSCDC to fish out killers of personnel in Rivers

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has issued a marching order for the arrest of sea pirates who killed four personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers State a week ago.

Tunji-Ojo said the suspected sea pirates must be tracked and made to face the wrath of the law for killing officers of the Corps who were on national assignment to protect the country’s assets. Four NSCDC personnel on pipeline surveillance patrol were a week ago attacked and killed by suspected sea pirates on the Bakana River in the Degema Local Government Area of the oil-rich state.

NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audu, while addressing personnel of the Corps in Port Harcourt when he visited the Rivers State Command on Saturday, said the Minister of Interior also directed that compensation be paid to the families of the slain personnel. He urged the personnel to be focused and courageous in the fight against crude oil theft and the protection of key national assets despite the latest attack.

“Let me first of all condole with you as a Command and the families of our gallant men who lost their lives some few days ago while on official duty. This is part of the hazards of the job, and we pray that God would grant the families the fortitude to hear the loss,” he said.

“I bring to you the message of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who has asked me to tell you that the blood of these gallant men will not be a waste. All hands are on deck as the Corps would contact their next of kin to process necessary benefits in order to serve as a succour to the families.

“I will not reveal to the public our operational strategies in order to bring the perpetrators to book but definitely, we are in collaboration with sister security agencies and I assure you that Justice will be served.”