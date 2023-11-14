TCN condemns ‘baseless’ report on national blackout over labour strike

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has condemned an online report attributed to its Head of Public Affairs that there would be a national blackout on account of the ongoing nationwide labour strike, describing the report as false and totally misleading.

In a statement by its management on Tuesday, the company also said the report was “mischievous and baseless,” adding that “TCN, through the Public Affairs Head, did not make such statement.”

The statement is mischievous and baseless as TCN, through the Public Affairs Head, did not make such statement. The nation’s grid is “intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centers nationwide,” according to the company.

“As at when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational. We would appreciate that reports are made with a sense of responsibility not just to cause panic,” it said.