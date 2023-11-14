We’re probing ‘cancellation’ of 264 Nigerians’ visas at Saudi Airport – FG

The Federal Government says it is investigating reports of as many as 264 Nigerian passengers’ visas being cancelled upon their arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Nigeria.

The Air Peace flight reportedly took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos via the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Sunday night and landed at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement made available on Tuesday, said it was “investigating the matter to see if any consular or aviation rules have been flouted.”

According to the minister’s SA Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Ministry will ensure such actions that impact the welfare of Nigerian citizens are mitigated in the future in line with what was described as the Four Ds strategy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Nigeria has just participated in the Saudi-Africa Summit where bilateral discussions covering several sectors of the economy and mutually beneficial commitments were made.”