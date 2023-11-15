Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold set to leave Premier League club

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold is set to leave the club. The 52-year-old replaced Ed Woodward as United’s most senior executive in February 2022. His departure, yet to be officially confirmed, comes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group prepares to finalise its purchase of a 25% stake in the Premier League giants.

The deal is expected to be ratified during November’s international break. Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group are set to pay around £1.25bn for their minority purchase, which could be completed as early as this week. Arnold first joined United in August 2007 and acted as the club’s managing director from 2013 until he replaced Woodward. He oversaw the appointment of current manager Erik ten Hag in 2022, who delivered the club’s first trophy in six years by winning the Carabao Cup in his debut season in March.

However, United have endured a disappointing start to the 2023-24 campaign, losing nine of their first 18 games in all competitions.