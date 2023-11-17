FCT SWAN to hold Annual Week for Nov. 25 2023

The Executive Committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has set Nov. 25 as the kickoff date for its 2023 Annual Week Events. According to a statement by the Secretary of the Organising Committee, Ayodeji Makinde on Tuesday in Abuja, the week is billed to commence on Nov. 25 and end on Nov. 30 with a 5-aside Football, Tennis, Handball, Volleyball and Badminton competitions.

Makinde also said a medical check and physical fitness exercise for its members will herald this year’s programme expected to climax with an Award Ceremony. “The 2023 FCT SWAN Week will begin on Saturday, Nov. 25 with a “Walking and Jogging’’ programme at the National Stadium, from package A and terminate at package B from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. This is because as sports writers, we must be fit. “The walking/jogging exercise will be proceeded by a Handball match between SWAN and FCT Veterans at the Handball Court of the National Stadium from 10 a.m. on the same day.

“Day two activities will resume on Monday, Nov. 27, with a health check conducted for all our members at the Old Parade Ground Field at Area 10, Garki from 11 a.m. “This will be followed by a SWAN Football Preliminary round of matches which is expected to round up at 2 p.m. “Day three will usher in a Tennis Classic from 11 a.m., while an Archery Workshop will be conducted for interested members at the National Tennis Centre, National Stadium afterwards from 1 p.m. “There will be a Volleyball match alongside Badminton game at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Package B on Wednesday from 11 a.m. on Day four.

“The SWAN Football final will take place on the final day from 12 p.m. with this year’s programme expected to climax with a colourful Award Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 30,” he said. The SWAN Week Committee Secretary appealed to corporate organisations, the sports family and all well-wishers to give maximum support to the body to enable it organise a successfully programme this year.