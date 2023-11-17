FG arraigns Emefiele on six counts of alleged N1.6bn procurement fraud

The Federal Government has arraigned the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on a six-count charge bordering on alleged procurement.

The original charge, which was 20 counts to the tune of N6.5 billion, has been reduced to six, to the tune of N1.6 billion. Emefiele is the only defendant in the new charge. The former CBN governor appeared in court on Friday for an application for bail, pleading not guilty to the six-count charge after it was read to him.

Emefiele arrived just in time for the commencement of the day’s proceedings. According to the amended charge sheet, the charges still border on procurement fraud. The Federal Government alleged that Emefiele illegally bought 43 vehicles between 2018 and 2020 worth N1.2 billion.

He was also accused of awarding a contract for the procurement of 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles valued at N854 million.