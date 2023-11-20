Factional Rivers Speaker says gunmen, ‘rogue police officers’ attacked his home

Former leader and factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, says he escaped death on Sunday after an attack on his residence. Ehie confirmed the attack on Monday morning, saying, “Yes, indeed, it was crazy but my house has been taken over by heavy security and they are doing a security sweep of the whole compound.”

The lawmaker added that he would hold a press conference later in the day. The factional speaker was responding to a statement published on Facebook. The statement said, “At about 11pm on Sunday the 19th day of November, 2023, a group of Armed thugs and rogue Police Officers led by one SP.

Irikefe London Owen, a superintendent of Police attached to the CTU B 3 RSV and CSP Salihu Masalachi attacked the private residence of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Edison Ogerenye Ehie, DSSRS, fully armed with an intention to assassinate Mr. Speaker and his family.”

According to the statement, the assailants were repelled in a gun battle with the official security details attached to Ehie. Reacting, the police command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said, “The CP has reached out to the officers involved and they’re coming to the Command HQ to meet the CP.” SP Irifeke London is the immediate past camp commandant of the Rivers State Government House who was redeployed after the current governor was tear-gassed.

Following the October 29 fire that razed the House of Assembly, Ehie was removed from his position as leader by lawmakers loyal to Martins Amaewhule, but retaliated and declared himself speaker, sparking a legislative crisis in the House.