Federal High Court Judges receive postings to 36 States, FCT

Following the appointment of 23 new judges, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has released new postings for the court’s judges to various divisions across the country.

This was contained in a statement Wednesday by the Assistant Director (Information) of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Catherine Oby Christopher.

The Chief Judge directed the affected judges to report at their duty stations before the date of resumption from the Christmas vacation, being the 8th day of January, 2023, the statement said.

His lordship wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.