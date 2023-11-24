Appeal Court affirms Oborevwori’s victory in Delta Gov poll

The Court of Appeal has affirmed the election of Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Delta State governorship poll which was held on March 18.

The judgment was delivered on Friday, nearly two months after the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal upheld Oborevwori’s election.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu dismissed the petition filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The tribunal held that the petition contained unsubstantiated allegations, noting that it was devoid of merit and speculative.