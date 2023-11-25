Ondo Crisis: Tinubu meets with Aiyedatiwa, Akeredolu’s allies

President Bola Tinubu, late Friday, waded into the months-long crisis between factions loyal to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; and the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. This followed marathon negotiations between the President, Aiyedatiwa, allies of the governor Akeredolu, federal and state lawmakers of Ondo, officials of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and other stakeholders in the state at the State House, Abuja.

The President advised all opposing parties to bury the hatchet and embrace peace, eliciting commitments to this effect, said the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale. This means that Akeredolu remained the governor of the state while Aiyedatiwa remained the deputy governor.

Aiyedatiwa, who declared his decision to maintain the status quo and unite all the factions, said, “I want to say that I pledge to all of you that I embrace every one of you. I put behind all that has happened before now. I’ve let go and also let God, just as the President has advised us. “And I want to say that with no offence, no guile in my mind whatsoever. All that has happened is politics. Impeachment is part of politics. If you survive it, it is also politics. It has come. I’ve survived it, and every other thing is in the past.

“It is one big family and our father has intervened to bring all the children together to remain under the same family and with the position that I occupy, I will carry every one of you along in every decision that needs to be taken and in everything that we do, we will work together; the executive and the legislature will work together to ensure that governance is on the right track.”

In his remarks, the Ondo State APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, expressed delight at the outcome of Friday’s late night deliberations, affirming that the party will remain a watchdog to ensure that the new commitments are adhered to. “Today is my happiest moment. And I know sanity has come to Ondo State. So, on behalf of the teeming supporters of our party in the state, we appreciate our leader, Mr. President. “PDP has crumbled in the state; virtually, they decamp every day. The only problem we have is the one you have solved for us today. And that problem has been resolved permanently,” Adetimehin stated.