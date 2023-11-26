Brentford 0-1 Arsenal: ‘Adorable’ Kai Havertz earns Gunners ‘statement win’

Life as a questioned £65m signing cannot have been easy for Kai Havertz. The Germany forward has faced intense scrutiny since his switch from Chelsea, with fans and pundits debating his best position, his form and whether he even belongs in an Arsenal shirt.

With Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus fit to return to the starting XI, Havertz was dropped to the bench and forced to watch as the Gunners laboured against a resolute Brentford defence. However, when summoned in the final stages, he found a priceless goal to seal a win that moved them top of the Premier League table. “It sends a statement out to Manchester City and Liverpool,” former Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“When you have challenges and you have to overcome them, it makes the moments much more,” said boss Mikel Arteta, who brought up 200 games in charge of the Gunners. “If things came easy, he wouldn’t have got the reception he got today with everybody hugging him and telling him how much we love him.

“It is because he is adorable and a joy to work with.”