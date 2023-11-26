One rescued as building under construction collapses in Abuja

One person has been rescued from the partial collapse of a building under construction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It was gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday in the Central Business District, beside Taj Bank in the nation’s capital.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nkechi Isa, who said the agency was informed about the collapse one hour after the construction workers “unsuccessfully tried to rescue their trapped colleague to no avail”.

It is, however, unclear the cause of the partial collapse of the building. A team from FEMA and the FCT fire service were “able to rescue the trapped man with the aid of extrication equipment and the construction company’s excavator,” she said.

“The victim was part of labourers casting the first floor of the building when the entire cast fell on him,” the statement read.