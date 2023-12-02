Food Security: CGIAR targets to provide food via innovations, research amongst others

CGIAR Ghana Convenor and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Regional Representative for West Africa Dr. Olufunke Cofie, says the target of her organization is centered on research and innovative measures to ensure food security globally, especially in developing nations. This was made known to the media via a Zoom meeting on Friday.

According to Cofie, CGIAR aims to partner with the government and private sectors to enhance farmer’s production yield via innovative measures, provide market solutions policies and proper seeds for food security. Speaking on the 39th edition of Ghana’s National Farmers’ Day Celebration she noted that CGIAR hopes to share cutting-edge research on sustainable agriculture and food security, host interactive sessions on climate-smart agriculture and sustainable farming practices; and engage with stakeholders, including through hands-on demonstrations of products and services.

Also, as the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and food insecurity, Cofie says CGIAR’s involvement in this prestigious event underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable agricultural development through innovative research. However, CGIAR known for its global partnership that unites organizations engaged in research for a food-secured future is dedicated to transforming food, land, and water systems in a climate crisis. And this is made possible in the CGIAR entities that is actively present in Ghana include IWMI, IITA, IFPRI, ABC, CIMMYT, CIP, ILRI and ICRISAT.

CGIAR hopes to deliver diverse, healthy, safe, sufficient, and affordable diets, and ensure improved livelihoods and greater social equality.