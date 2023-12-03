Euro 2024 draw: Uefa investigates after sex noises disrupt broadcast

Uefa says it is investigating after sex noises were transmitted during the broadcast of the Euro 2024 draw on Saturday. Lewd noises could be heard as Switzerland were drawn in Group A with Scotland, Hungary and hosts Germany.

A similar incident occurred on the BBC in the build up to January’s FA Cup tie between Liverpool and Wolves. YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis claimed responsibility for both that and the latest prank. Jarvis broadcast himself live on X, formerly Twitter, ringing a mobile phone at intervals to trigger the noises as the Euros draw, which was streamed on the BBC, took place in Hamburg, Germany.

He told viewers: “Listen that was us, that was us. We got it in there, we put the phone in there, we rung it, sex noise at the Euro 2024 draw.” Host Giorgio Marchetti, the deputy general secretary of European football’s governing body, attempted to take control of the situation, saying: “There is some noise here that… has now stopped. No noise anymore.”

When was asked about the incident, England manager Gareth Southgate said he could vaguely hear the noises while sat in the audience. “I’m assuming it was some sort of a prank, but it was hard to really make out what it was,” he said.